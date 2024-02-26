Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 28th

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of POWI opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.82. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $79,739.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,052. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Power Integrations by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

