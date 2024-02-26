Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded to Market Perform by Northland Securities

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

POWI opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $80,986.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,852.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,491 shares of company stock worth $7,381,052 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

