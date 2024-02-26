Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SQFTP stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

