Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of SQFTP stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $20.49.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
