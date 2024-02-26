Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 46,500 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.35% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $28,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

