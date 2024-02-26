Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 7,500 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $362.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $342.69 and a one year high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $411.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

