Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,004 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.95% of Health Catalyst worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 636,395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 428,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

