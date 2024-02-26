Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 20,120 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.31% of Glaukos worth $48,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:GKOS opened at $89.57 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $480,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,509,378.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,915 shares of company stock worth $22,173,725 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

