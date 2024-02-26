Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 44,200 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.41% of Okta worth $54,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 213,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,654,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,988,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374 over the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $83.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.03.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

