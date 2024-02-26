Primecap Management Co. CA Buys Shares of 139,800 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,028,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.12% of Etsy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $73.56 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $124.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

