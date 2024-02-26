Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $30,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,942,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $90.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.47.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

