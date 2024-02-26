Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 40,483 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.26% of Illumina worth $57,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 203.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Illumina Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $133.00 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

