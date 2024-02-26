Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.10% of MongoDB worth $24,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after purchasing an additional 248,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.68.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $451.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.57 and a 200 day moving average of $387.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

