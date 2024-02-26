Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,128 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.39% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 47.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 125.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 67,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,796 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 225.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 91.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 521,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 249,747 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $37.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.30.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 94.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $402.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

