Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.02% of Galapagos worth $23,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 44.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Galapagos by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Galapagos by 3.8% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Galapagos by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Galapagos Stock Down 8.3 %

GLPG opened at $36.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $45.21.

Galapagos Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

