Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.79% of Li-Cycle worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 493.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Debbie Simpson sold 81,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $33,556.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,447 shares in the company, valued at $146,553.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,359 shares of company stock worth $63,438. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 0.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of LICY opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.90. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

LICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Li-Cycle

About Li-Cycle

(Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.