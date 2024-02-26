Primecap Management Co. CA Has $12.71 Million Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,724,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,380 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 14.97% of FibroGen worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Stock Performance

FGEN stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FibroGen

About FibroGen

(Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.