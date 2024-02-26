Primecap Management Co. CA Has $16.04 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.13% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH opened at $35.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMH. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

