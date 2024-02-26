Primecap Management Co. CA Has $20.74 Million Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.46% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $20,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

