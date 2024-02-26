Primecap Management Co. CA Has $33.83 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $33,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $2,770,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $311.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.30 and a 52-week high of $338.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.47.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.