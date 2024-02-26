Primecap Management Co. CA Has $37.84 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.54% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $37,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $46,141,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

