Primecap Management Co. CA Has $46.17 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.19% of HubSpot worth $46,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 642.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.54.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $605.41 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.07 and a 1 year high of $660.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of -170.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,408,585 shares in the company, valued at $709,659,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total value of $905,850.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,408,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,659,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,622 shares of company stock worth $12,060,280 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile



HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

