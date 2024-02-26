Primecap Management Co. CA Has $48.71 Million Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,729,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 5.03% of Arlo Technologies worth $48,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,150,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after buying an additional 943,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,534,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after buying an additional 1,176,530 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,935,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $11.54.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

