Primecap Management Co. CA Has $57.05 Million Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,522,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 14.42% of Pulmonx worth $57,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,001 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Pulmonx by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,371,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $722,352. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $414.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

