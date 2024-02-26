Primecap Management Co. CA Has $8.80 Million Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.41% of Griffon worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Griffon by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 13.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Griffon news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GFF opened at $68.50 on Monday. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Griffon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

