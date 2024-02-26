Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.17% of Waters worth $26,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $965,392,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,248,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Waters by 37.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after buying an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $331.25 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $335.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

