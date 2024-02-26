Primecap Management Co. CA Invests $15.38 Million in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,144,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.73% of Tronox as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 731.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,148,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $16,635,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 37.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,364,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 435.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 637,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 623,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of TROX opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Tronox’s payout ratio is -24.75%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

