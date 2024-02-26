Primecap Management Co. CA Invests $23.54 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,539,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.23% of KeyCorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.56.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,825 shares of company stock valued at $496,214. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

