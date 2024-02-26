Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.12% of Trade Desk worth $44,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,397,549.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,397,549.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $81.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

