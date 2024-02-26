Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 83,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.68% of Matson worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $116.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $122.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.60 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

