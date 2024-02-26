Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.15% of Rambus worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rambus by 787.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after buying an additional 3,333,307 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at $84,006,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Rambus by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rambus by 76.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,891,000 after purchasing an additional 861,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,506. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

