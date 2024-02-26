Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.14% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $16,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $4.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.