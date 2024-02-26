Primecap Management Co. CA Makes New Investment in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 623,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.80% of Sphere Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPHR opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $43.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

