Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 1,175,600 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.54% of indie Semiconductor worth $26,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,054,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI opened at $5.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

