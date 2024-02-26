Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 27,500 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.42% of TechnipFMC worth $37,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $21.53 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 179.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 166.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.66.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

