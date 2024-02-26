Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 42,600 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.70% of RXO worth $16,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in RXO by 6,329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in RXO by 7,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in RXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RXO

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 919,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $19,350,908.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,769,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RXO Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RXO opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 536.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.33 million. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RXO. Bank of America cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

RXO Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

