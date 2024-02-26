Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,302,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.52% of Newell Brands worth $56,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWL

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.