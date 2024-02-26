Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.76% of Shockwave Medical worth $55,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,303,000 after purchasing an additional 92,919 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,369,000 after purchasing an additional 250,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $260.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.57 and a 200 day moving average of $206.48.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,695 shares of company stock worth $26,960,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

