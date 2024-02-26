Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,212,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.67% of Aurora Innovation worth $24,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares during the period. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.81.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

