Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.83% of Nextracker worth $45,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Nextracker by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Nextracker by 68.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Nextracker by 181.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $57.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

