Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,150 shares of the software’s stock after selling 56,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.52% of Altair Engineering worth $26,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. UBS Group AG increased its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 10.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 31.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Altair Engineering by 36.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,541 shares of the software’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 25,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $1,867,997.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 25,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $1,867,997.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $42,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,826.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,073,098. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $85.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $92.92.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

