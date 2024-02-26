Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,000 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.52% of nVent Electric worth $45,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 149.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 82,886 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in nVent Electric by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in nVent Electric by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,371 shares of company stock worth $25,086,158. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $66.17 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

