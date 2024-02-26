Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 106,600 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.59% of NMI worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NMI by 160.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $48,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $29.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

