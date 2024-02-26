Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 130 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.11% of Penumbra worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Down 9.3 %

PEN stock opened at $238.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.48 and a 200 day moving average of $241.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Penumbra

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 835 shares of company stock worth $190,866. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.