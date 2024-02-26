Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 137,837 Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,837 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.88% of Standard BioTools worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAB. Price Jennifer C. lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 980,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAB opened at $2.45 on Monday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

