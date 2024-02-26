Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 14,500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $44,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MO opened at $41.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

