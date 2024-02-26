Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,775 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.40% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $44,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,368 shares of company stock valued at $37,804,852. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.6 %

NBIX opened at $134.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

