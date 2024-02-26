Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 200 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.15% of CyberArk Software worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $255.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Citigroup raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

