Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 460 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $27,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $549.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

