Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 5,800 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $35,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $364.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.28. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

