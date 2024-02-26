Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 69,900 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.38% of Stratasys worth $40,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,377,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 12,707.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

